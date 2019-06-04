The Kieno Kammies Show

Premiers trimming the fat


Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde talks to Kieno about how he is making crucial cuts to his budget, much like other Premiers across the country.

New Transport MEC's plans for the Western Cape

New Transport MEC's plans for the Western Cape

4 June 2019 8:36 AM
Undercover with Mandela’s Spies

Undercover with Mandela’s Spies

4 June 2019 8:22 AM
The World View - Canadian Genocide

The World View - Canadian Genocide

4 June 2019 7:54 AM
Update on Lion's Head Maintenance following poor workmanship

Update on Lion's Head Maintenance following poor workmanship

4 June 2019 7:44 AM
Mkhwebane pre-empts 'backlash' as she issues Gordhan with notice

Mkhwebane pre-empts 'backlash' as she issues Gordhan with notice

4 June 2019 7:37 AM
A double celebration as UCT GSB wins prestigious global award

A double celebration as UCT GSB wins prestigious global award

4 June 2019 6:56 AM
Dualling of Sandown Road and Malibongwe Drive

Dualling of Sandown Road and Malibongwe Drive

4 June 2019 6:41 AM
Barbs' Wire - IAAF gender rule suspended pending Semenya appeal

Barbs' Wire - IAAF gender rule suspended pending Semenya appeal

4 June 2019 6:35 AM
Nedbank Business Ignite launch with CapeTalk

Nedbank Business Ignite launch with CapeTalk

3 June 2019 8:40 AM
Features
LAUNCHING TODAY - Nedbank Business Ignite
LAUNCHING TODAY - Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Lesufi: Prosecute those involved in deadly Forest High fight
Lesufi: Prosecute those involved in deadly Forest High fight

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that all law enforcement agencies must now work together to ensure that those who were involved were prosecuted.
WATCH LIVE: Sars' Kieswetter briefs media on first month in charge, tax season
WATCH LIVE: Sars' Kieswetter briefs media on first month in charge, tax season

New South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter is briefing the media on Tuesday morning on various matters, including the new tax season.
CoCT approves 10-year plan to prevent another water crisis
CoCT approves 10-year plan to prevent another water crisis

It might seem like a long time ago to some residents, but just more than a year ago, there were dire predictions that the city’s taps would run dry by April 2018.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us