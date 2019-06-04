The Kieno Kammies Show

Update on Lion's Head Maintenance following poor workmanship


Jaclyn Smith, Senior Section Manager for Area North, Table Mountain National Park, talks to Kieno about how they are re-doing work done to the Lions Head trail.

New Transport MEC's plans for the Western Cape

New Transport MEC's plans for the Western Cape

4 June 2019 8:36 AM
Undercover with Mandela’s Spies

Undercover with Mandela’s Spies

4 June 2019 8:22 AM
The World View - Canadian Genocide

The World View - Canadian Genocide

4 June 2019 7:54 AM
Mkhwebane pre-empts 'backlash' as she issues Gordhan with notice

Mkhwebane pre-empts 'backlash' as she issues Gordhan with notice

4 June 2019 7:37 AM
Premiers trimming the fat

Premiers trimming the fat

4 June 2019 7:23 AM
A double celebration as UCT GSB wins prestigious global award

A double celebration as UCT GSB wins prestigious global award

4 June 2019 6:56 AM
Dualling of Sandown Road and Malibongwe Drive

Dualling of Sandown Road and Malibongwe Drive

4 June 2019 6:41 AM
Barbs' Wire - IAAF gender rule suspended pending Semenya appeal

Barbs' Wire - IAAF gender rule suspended pending Semenya appeal

4 June 2019 6:35 AM
Nedbank Business Ignite launch with CapeTalk

Nedbank Business Ignite launch with CapeTalk

3 June 2019 8:40 AM
Features
LAUNCHING TODAY - Nedbank Business Ignite
LAUNCHING TODAY - Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Joburg's Mashaba accused of acting unlawfully over Jukskei River structures
Joburg's Mashaba accused of acting unlawfully over Jukskei River structures

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba visited Linbro Park near the Juskei River on Monday to investigate why 80 homes were demolished on Friday.
ANN7 editorial meeting hijacked, with Zuma giving input, Zondo inquiry told
ANN7 editorial meeting hijacked, with Zuma giving input, Zondo inquiry told

Former ANN7 news editor Rajesh Sundaram said that Jacob Zuma was clear about what should guide the news channel's editorial policy.
EFF: Red Ants demolishing Alex homes was unconstitutional
EFF: Red Ants demolishing Alex homes was unconstitutional

EFF Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashigo on Monday addressed community members left homeless after the Red Ants demolished over 80 houses last week.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us