Undercover with Mandela’s Spies


Kieno talks to Niel De Beer and Bradley Steyn about his new book, titled, Undercover with Mandela’s Spies: The Story of The Boy who Crossed the Square. It details Steyn's time as an operative for the then banned ANC.

New Transport MEC's plans for the Western Cape

4 June 2019 8:36 AM
The World View - Canadian Genocide

4 June 2019 7:54 AM
Update on Lion's Head Maintenance following poor workmanship

4 June 2019 7:44 AM
Mkhwebane pre-empts 'backlash' as she issues Gordhan with notice

4 June 2019 7:37 AM
Premiers trimming the fat

4 June 2019 7:23 AM
A double celebration as UCT GSB wins prestigious global award

4 June 2019 6:56 AM
Dualling of Sandown Road and Malibongwe Drive

4 June 2019 6:41 AM
Barbs' Wire - IAAF gender rule suspended pending Semenya appeal

4 June 2019 6:35 AM
Nedbank Business Ignite launch with CapeTalk

3 June 2019 8:40 AM
EWN Headlines
Gordhan will comply with his duties, lawyer says over Mkhwebane notice
Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants answers from Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan as she investigates his meetings with the Gupta family and his involvement in the so-called Sars rogue unit.
IEC would be made toothless if DA allowed to ignore its decision, court told
The DA approached the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday to challenge the IEC’s ruling that it must apologise for lying about how Patricia de Lille left her position as Cape Town mayor.
Power restored to some parts of Pretoria after outage
The City of Tshwane said that the Njala substation tripped.
