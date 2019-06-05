World Ocean Day clean-up

Paul Bannister talks to Kieno about how Simons Town Business Association, Prasa, Metrorail and the Simon's Town Civic Association will be joining forces to clean up an area of Simons Town to mark World Ocean Day this Saturday.
