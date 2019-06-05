The Competition Commission has slapped wood panel company Sonae Arrauco with a penalty of R46.9million after they admitted to pricefixing. Kieno Kammies speaks to Sipho Ngwema of the Competition Commission to find out how this came about.
Wood panel company's R46million penalty for anti-competitive practice
|
5 June 2019 8:37 AM
|
5 June 2019 8:23 AM
|
5 June 2019 7:57 AM
|
5 June 2019 7:46 AM
|
5 June 2019 7:41 AM
|
5 June 2019 7:22 AM
|
The World of Advertising and Creativity: International brands hacked-off
|
5 June 2019 6:51 AM
|
5 June 2019 6:43 AM
|
5 June 2019 6:27 AM