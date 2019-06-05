The Kieno Kammies Show

Nkosikho Mbele, the hero petrol attendant


Backabuddy CEO Catherine du Plooy speaking to Kieno about how the crowdfunding NGO works. She explains how its managing the funds raised for Nkhosiko Mbele, the petrol attendant that helped Monete van Deventer.

Trend spotting with Mind of a Fox

5 June 2019 8:37 AM
The World View - Tiananmen Square Remembered

5 June 2019 7:57 AM
Dr Ramphele on ways to save our youth from unemployment

5 June 2019 7:46 AM
What's being done to improve passenger safety?

5 June 2019 7:41 AM
So the GDP has shrunk? What does it mean for you

5 June 2019 7:22 AM
Wood panel company's R46million penalty for anti-competitive practice

5 June 2019 7:08 AM
The World of Advertising and Creativity: International brands hacked-off

5 June 2019 6:51 AM
World Ocean Day clean-up

5 June 2019 6:43 AM
Barbs Wire - Larry the Cat under Trump's limo

5 June 2019 6:27 AM
Features
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
SA veteran journalist Raymond Louw dies one day after wife
The multi-award winning journalist kicked off his career in 1946 when he joined the Rand Daily Mail.
'Wake up before it's too late,' unions warn govt after GDP falls
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) Sizwe Pamla says this is a result of no drastic action being taken by the government to kick start the economy.
Spotlight back on Transnet at state capture inquiry
Corporate finance expert Jonathan Bloom is expected to conclude his evidence related to several questionable contracts.

