Nkosikho Mbele, the hero petrol attendant

Backabuddy CEO Catherine du Plooy speaking to Kieno about how the crowdfunding NGO works. She explains how its managing the funds raised for Nkhosiko Mbele, the petrol attendant that helped Monete van Deventer.
