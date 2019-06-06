Hottentots Holland HS hosts WP Majorettes Champs of Champs

Hottentots Holland High School will be hosting the annual Western Province Majorettes and Cheerleading Association Champ of Champs event this Saturday 8 June. Kieno Kammies speaks to PRO Yvonne Viljoen on how the sport has grown over the years to now also include male participants.
6 June 2019 7:52 AM
