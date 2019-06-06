Rental market in recovery, but Cape is still most expensive place to rent in SA

Johette Smuts Head of Data and Analytic at PayProp talks to Kieno about the trends they have picked up in the rental market in their latest rental index. It still shows the Cape is the most expensive place to rent in SA, but it also shows the market is showing signs of recovery.
