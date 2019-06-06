Rajesh Sundaram on his testimony before the state capture enquiry

Kieno speaks to former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram who has concluded his testimony at the state capture enquiry and is now back in India. Earlier this week he described how former President Jacob Zuma played an active role in the setting up and running of the TV station, which was funded by the Gupta family.
