Change in regulation of CBD in SA could lead to expansion of cannabis market

Kieno Kammies speaks to Megan Adderley, partner at Webber Wentzel, about the recent changes by the Department of Health towards the distribution of products containing CBD (Cannabidiol), the active nonpsychoactive ingredient within cannabis which cannot make users of the product "high".
