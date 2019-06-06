Kieno speaks to Dr Lucille Bloomberg, from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases about an outbreak of Ebola in the DRC which has now hit the 2000 infected mark.
Over 2000 Ebola cases in DRC - how worried should we be?
