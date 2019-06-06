The Kieno Kammies Show

Our Caracals are under threat


The Urban Caracal Project's Laurel E.K. Serieys, speaks to Kieno about the plight of these cats that are being poisoned and targeted by poachers.

Plans to prioritse farm safety after latest murder

6 June 2019 8:46 AM
Over 2000 Ebola cases in DRC - how worried should we be?

6 June 2019 8:31 AM
The World View - The Queen leads tributes 75 years on

6 June 2019 7:52 AM
Change in regulation of CBD in SA could lead to expansion of cannabis market

6 June 2019 7:41 AM
Social media screening a new requirement for USA visa applications

6 June 2019 7:32 AM
Rajesh Sundaram on his testimony before the state capture enquiry

6 June 2019 7:22 AM
Rental market in recovery, but Cape is still most expensive place to rent in SA

6 June 2019 7:05 AM
Talking Tech: Yummy Deals app helps you find dining specials

6 June 2019 6:53 AM
Hottentots Holland HS hosts WP Majorettes Champs of Champs

6 June 2019 6:40 AM
Features
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Family of murdered Forest High pupil say no bail for accused
The 19-year-old made his first appearance on Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed three boys at the school on Monday.
How a R50 convinced female Boks captain Zintle Mpupha to join the game of rugby
Springbok Women’s Sevens captain, Zintle Mpupha chats about her road to Sevens Rugby with EWN 'On The Couch.'

NUM criticise Sibanye-Stillwater over restructuring strategy
NUM was reacting to the company’s announcement that at the conclusion of its restructuring consultation processes, it had decided to close about four shafts.

