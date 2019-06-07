The Kieno Kammies Show

How Travelcheck uses tech to tailor travel packages


Odette Faling, CEO of Travelcheck talks to Kieno about how they are using tech to allow their clients to tailor make their own travel packages to suit their wallet.

Barbs' Wire - What a good girl! This doggy playing Jenga is everything.

Barbs' Wire - What a good girl! This doggy playing Jenga is everything.

7 June 2019 6:31 AM
Plans to prioritse farm safety after latest murder

Plans to prioritse farm safety after latest murder

6 June 2019 8:46 AM
Our Caracals are under threat

Our Caracals are under threat

6 June 2019 8:39 AM
Over 2000 Ebola cases in DRC - how worried should we be?

Over 2000 Ebola cases in DRC - how worried should we be?

6 June 2019 8:31 AM
The World View - The Queen leads tributes 75 years on

The World View - The Queen leads tributes 75 years on

6 June 2019 7:52 AM
Change in regulation of CBD in SA could lead to expansion of cannabis market

Change in regulation of CBD in SA could lead to expansion of cannabis market

6 June 2019 7:41 AM
Social media screening a new requirement for USA visa applications

Social media screening a new requirement for USA visa applications

6 June 2019 7:32 AM
Rajesh Sundaram on his testimony before the state capture enquiry

Rajesh Sundaram on his testimony before the state capture enquiry

6 June 2019 7:22 AM
Rental market in recovery, but Cape is still most expensive place to rent in SA

Rental market in recovery, but Cape is still most expensive place to rent in SA

6 June 2019 7:05 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Khartoum residents in 'state of terror' after bloody crackdown
Khartoum residents in 'state of terror' after bloody crackdown

Members of the Rapid Support Forces, who rights groups say have their origins in the Janjaweed militias of Darfur, deployed on the streets in pick-up trucks mounted with machine guns and rocket launchers, witnesses said.
Mkhize: My top priority is to restore hope in SA's healthcare system
Mkhize: My top priority is to restore hope in SA's healthcare system

Minister Zweli Mkhize visited the Mamelodi Hospital on Thursday afternoon, a week after an elderly woman was mistreated by staff members.
Mkhwebane says there’s nothing extraordinary about notice served on Gordhan
Mkhwebane says there’s nothing extraordinary about notice served on Gordhan

On Monday, Busisiwe Mkhwebane served Pravin Gordhan with the notice of the Public Protector Act in relation to her investigation into his meetings with the Guptas and his involvement in the so-called rogue unit.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us