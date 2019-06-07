Sarb's Monetary Policy Committee explains role

Rashad Cassim, Head of the Research Department at the South African Reserve Bank(SARB) and a member of the Monetary Policy Committee talks to Kieno about SARB's Policy Forum they are hosting in Cape Town.
