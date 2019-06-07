The Kieno Kammies Show

SA team's breast cancer breakthrough


Kieno talks to Dr Kathleen Grant, senior lecturer in CPUT’s Department of Biomedical Sciences, about a groundbreaking breast cancer study and tests. And it could save thousands of women from having to undergo chemotherapy and its horrific side effects.

The World View - D Day Passions

7 June 2019 8:43 AM
Help for owls

7 June 2019 8:35 AM
Is it really okay to drink up to 25 cups of coffee without risk to arteries?

7 June 2019 8:30 AM
ANC lead by ACE Magashule want to nationalize SARB

7 June 2019 8:27 AM
Smart medicine dispenser wins top engineering prize

7 June 2019 7:44 AM
Sarb's Monetary Policy Committee explains role

7 June 2019 7:34 AM
What was behind Telkom e-mail fault?

7 June 2019 7:03 AM
plan to bring more tourists to Cape Town in winter

7 June 2019 6:52 AM
How Travelcheck uses tech to tailor travel packages

7 June 2019 6:36 AM
EWN Headlines
Cosatu to assist in Samwu's conflict with former members
Cosatu to assist in Samwu's conflict with former members

Samwu, which has been the country's biggest municipal workers union, has been paralysed by protracted infighting over the leadership and control of its finances.
I prevented R750m from being stolen from Transnet - Mathane Makgatho
I prevented R750m from being stolen from Transnet - Mathane Makgatho

Mathane Makgatho said her former boss and former CFO Anoj Singh wanted her to recommend a R5 billion loan from Nedbank through Gupta-linked company Regiments Capital.
SAA to reassure public of its commitments after CEO’s resignation
SAA to reassure public of its commitments after CEO’s resignation

Almost a week after news of Vuyani Jarana's resignation, SAA now wanted to sit down with the media to explain its side of the story.
