Kieno talks to Dr Kathleen Grant, senior lecturer in CPUT’s Department of Biomedical Sciences, about a groundbreaking breast cancer study and tests. And it could save thousands of women from having to undergo chemotherapy and its horrific side effects.
SA team's breast cancer breakthrough
