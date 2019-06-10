The Kieno Kammies Show

Barbs' Wire - Red and white meats carry the same cholesterol risks, a study finds


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. Homophobic bus attack in London Yesterday was Donald Duck's birthday..he turned 85!

Under 13 cricketers from Khayelitsha excited ahead of tour

10 June 2019 8:50 AM
The Emerging Economies focus on Brazil

10 June 2019 8:40 AM
SABC chief audit executive survives assassination attempt

10 June 2019 8:20 AM
The World View - Huge Hong Kong Protests

10 June 2019 7:58 AM
Beverly Hills City Council passes ordinance to ban sale of tobacco products from 2021

10 June 2019 7:45 AM
Impact of Swine Flu on pork prices

10 June 2019 7:39 AM
21 dead in 48 hours on Cape roads

10 June 2019 7:22 AM
Getting to grips with and preparing for the GMAT test

10 June 2019 6:57 AM
Matric dress dilemma

10 June 2019 6:36 AM
EWN Headlines
‘I'm married to someone that I don’t know’ - Marriage fraud victim speaks out
‘I'm married to someone that I don’t know’ - Marriage fraud victim speaks out

After trying to vote in the 2006 elections, Nomathamsanqa Sweetness Swartbooi found out she was legally married to a man she had never met. This man used her surname to open accounts, take out loans as well registering two children that Swartbooi never gave birth to.

Court to decide if Forest High stabbing suspect gets bail
Court to decide if Forest High stabbing suspect gets bail

Mohammed Moela is facing charges of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed and wounded two other boys at the school.
DA demands Public Protector release Bosasa donation report on Ramaphosa
DA demands Public Protector release Bosasa donation report on Ramaphosa

The 'Sunday Independent' reported that Mkhwebane found Ramaphosa guilty of inadvertently misleading Parliament about his R500,000 campaign donation from Bosasa in her leaked preliminary report.

