The Kieno Kammies Show

Matric dress dilemma


Kieno speaks to kind-hearted Jenny Saunders who is trying to help the daughter of Multiple Sclerosis sufferer, Carmen Dickinson, get her dream matric ball dress.

Under 13 cricketers from Khayelitsha excited ahead of tour

10 June 2019 8:50 AM
The Emerging Economies focus on Brazil

10 June 2019 8:40 AM
SABC chief audit executive survives assassination attempt

10 June 2019 8:20 AM
The World View - Huge Hong Kong Protests

10 June 2019 7:58 AM
Beverly Hills City Council passes ordinance to ban sale of tobacco products from 2021

10 June 2019 7:45 AM
Impact of Swine Flu on pork prices

10 June 2019 7:39 AM
21 dead in 48 hours on Cape roads

10 June 2019 7:22 AM
Getting to grips with and preparing for the GMAT test

10 June 2019 6:57 AM
Barbs' Wire - Red and white meats carry the same cholesterol risks, a study finds

10 June 2019 6:30 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Sentencing arguments in Rob Packham trial to resume
The Constantia businessman was found guilty in the Western Cape High Court last month of the murder of Gill Packham and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.
Hawks to make more arrests over KZN tender fraud
Embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was one of the high profile people who was arrested on allegations of fraud and corruption regarding a tender worth R208 million.
Court to decide if Forest High stabbing suspect gets bail
Mohammed Moela is facing charges of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed and wounded two other boys at the school.
