The Kieno Kammies Show

Impact of Swine Flu on pork prices


Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo explains the fallout of the African Swine Flu outbreak and the effect on SA markets, after four provinces confirmed cases of the dangerous condition.

SABC chief audit executive survives assassination attempt

10 June 2019 8:20 AM
The World View - Huge Hong Kong Protests

10 June 2019 7:58 AM
Beverly Hills City Council passes ordinance to ban sale of tobacco products from 2021

10 June 2019 7:45 AM
21 dead in 48 hours on Cape roads

10 June 2019 7:22 AM
Getting to grips with and preparing for the GMAT test

10 June 2019 6:57 AM
Matric dress dilemma

10 June 2019 6:36 AM
Barbs' Wire - Red and white meats carry the same cholesterol risks, a study finds

10 June 2019 6:30 AM
The World View - D Day Passions

7 June 2019 8:43 AM
Help for owls

7 June 2019 8:35 AM
EWN Headlines
‘I'm married to someone that I don’t know’ - Marriage fraud victim speaks out
‘I'm married to someone that I don’t know’ - Marriage fraud victim speaks out

After trying to vote in the 2006 elections, Nomathamsanqa Sweetness Swartbooi found out she was legally married to a man she had never met. This man used her surname to open accounts, take out loans as well registering two children that Swartbooi never gave birth to.

Spotlight on youth violence as teen due in court for robbery at Sea Point school
Spotlight on youth violence as teen due in court for robbery at Sea Point school

He was apparently caught, along with his accomplices, on CCTV footage entering a classroom where an exam was being written last week.
Farm attacks probe at an 'advanced stage’ - MEC
Farm attacks probe at an 'advanced stage’ - MEC

There were three incidents in the region last week. In one of them, Stefan Smit was killed on Louiesenhof Wine Estate on a Sunday evening.
