Kieno speaks to the Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch about how they have unanimously passed an ordinance which will ban the sale of nearly all tobacco products - this includes cigarettes, chewing tobacco, and cigars. The only exception is that cigar lounges and some hotels will be allowed to sell tobacco products to guests.
Beverly Hills City Council passes ordinance to ban sale of tobacco products from 2021
