The Kieno Kammies Show

Barbs' Wire - Helicopter crash on top of NYC building


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.  Why Shoprite and Mr Price were trending last night. Nike introduces plus-size mannequins to London store.

Update on Capsule Project

11 June 2019 6:55 AM
Beware the lure of training and guaranteed jobs in the call centre sector

11 June 2019 6:37 AM
Under 13 cricketers from Khayelitsha excited ahead of tour

10 June 2019 8:50 AM
The Emerging Economies focus on Brazil

10 June 2019 8:40 AM
SABC chief audit executive survives assassination attempt

10 June 2019 8:20 AM
The World View - Huge Hong Kong Protests

10 June 2019 7:58 AM
Beverly Hills City Council passes ordinance to ban sale of tobacco products from 2021

10 June 2019 7:45 AM
Impact of Swine Flu on pork prices

10 June 2019 7:39 AM
21 dead in 48 hours on Cape roads

10 June 2019 7:22 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Borders Episode 1: Guns, Drugs & People
Guns, drugs, people and vehicles: these are smuggled across our borders daily. But on the line, the military plays cat and mouse with criminal syndicates, as they try and one-up the border patrols. 'Borders' is a four-part series focusing on what goes in and out of South Africa’s borders, and what happens to the goods when they're inside the country's borders.

With dam levels at 34.9%, WC residents urged to use water sparingly
Parts of the Central Karoo and other farming areas in the province are still reeling from the province's worst drought in 2017.
Nuclear stalemate one year after Trump-Kim summit - analysts
In Singapore, the first-ever summit between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, Kim signed a vaguely-worded deal on denuclearisation, touted by Trump as a historic breakthrough.
