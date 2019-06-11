The Kieno Kammies Show

SPCA speaks about animal abuse/rights


Kieno speaks to Belinda Abraham spokesperson for the SPCA about the reports of attacks on animals in parts of the country and what rights pet owners have in this regard.

Why Hong Kong residents took to protesting extradition law

11 June 2019 8:37 AM
Business ethics in South Africa 2019 report released

11 June 2019 8:24 AM
The World View - Sumatra On Standby

11 June 2019 8:01 AM
How Finland is winning the war against homelessness

11 June 2019 7:36 AM
City of Cape Town working with Saps to stem tide of gang violence

11 June 2019 7:24 AM
Update on Capsule Project

11 June 2019 6:55 AM
Beware the lure of training and guaranteed jobs in the call centre sector

11 June 2019 6:37 AM
Barbs' Wire - Helicopter crash on top of NYC building

11 June 2019 6:31 AM
Under 13 cricketers from Khayelitsha excited ahead of tour

10 June 2019 8:50 AM
EWN Headlines
'Borders' Episode 1: Guns, Drugs & People
'Borders' Episode 1: Guns, Drugs & People

Guns, drugs, people and vehicles: these are smuggled across our borders daily. But on the line, the military plays cat and mouse with criminal syndicates, as they try and one-up the border patrols. 'Borders' is a four-part series focusing on what goes in and out of South Africa’s borders, and what happens to the goods when they're inside the country's borders.

ANC thanks MPs for service after resignations
ANC thanks MPs for service after resignations

On Monday, the party confirmed that it’s now in the process of reviewing its list to the National Assembly and will soon announce who will take over from the former ministers.
Wife killer Panayiotou heads to ConCourt to appeal conviction
Wife killer Panayiotou heads to ConCourt to appeal conviction

Previous applications for leave to appeal were unsuccessful in the Port Elizabeth High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal.
