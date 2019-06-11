Juha Kaakinen is CEO of the Y-Foundation, which provides low-cost flats in Finland to homeless people. He explains to Kieno that from 2008 to 2014 the number of people who were long-term homeless decreased by approximately 1,200.
How Finland is winning the war against homelessness
