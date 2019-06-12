SAHRC reports back on visit to Mamelodi Hospital

John Maytham speaks to Buang Jones, SAHRC provincial manager, about his visit to Mamelodi Hospital where 76-year-old Martha Marais was found with her hands tied to a chair, lying on a cold, tiled floor for hours.
