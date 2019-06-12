The Kieno Kammies Show

SAHRC reports back on visit to Mamelodi Hospital


John Maytham speaks to Buang Jones, SAHRC provincial manager, about his visit to Mamelodi Hospital where 76-year-old Martha Marais was found with her hands tied to a chair, lying on a cold, tiled floor for hours.

Are airline companies responsible for the safety of your belongings?

12 June 2019 8:42 AM
Business Insights with Mike Abel - The Takealot Story

12 June 2019 8:38 AM
Mark Lifman vs SARS

12 June 2019 8:24 AM
Former ministers resign as MPs - why?

12 June 2019 7:25 AM
Immigration scams duping South Africans out of thousands of rands

12 June 2019 7:07 AM
The World of Advertising - A new mad ad from Lacoste

12 June 2019 6:54 AM
Unseasonal emergence of cockroach nymphs

12 June 2019 6:37 AM
Barbs' Wire - Sleeping with lights on and weight gain in women linked in new study

12 June 2019 6:29 AM
Why Hong Kong residents took to protesting extradition law

11 June 2019 8:37 AM
