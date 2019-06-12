The Kieno Kammies Show

Business Insights with Mike Abel - The Takealot Story


John Maytham talks to Mike Abel, the co-founder of M&C Saatchi Abel, about how they turned around the fortunes of online retail giant, Takealot.

Are airline companies responsible for the safety of your belongings?

Are airline companies responsible for the safety of your belongings?

12 June 2019 8:42 AM
Mark Lifman vs SARS

Mark Lifman vs SARS

12 June 2019 8:24 AM
SAHRC reports back on visit to Mamelodi Hospital

SAHRC reports back on visit to Mamelodi Hospital

12 June 2019 7:46 AM
Former ministers resign as MPs - why?

Former ministers resign as MPs - why?

12 June 2019 7:25 AM
Immigration scams duping South Africans out of thousands of rands

Immigration scams duping South Africans out of thousands of rands

12 June 2019 7:07 AM
The World of Advertising - A new mad ad from Lacoste

The World of Advertising - A new mad ad from Lacoste

12 June 2019 6:54 AM
Unseasonal emergence of cockroach nymphs

Unseasonal emergence of cockroach nymphs

12 June 2019 6:37 AM
Barbs' Wire - Sleeping with lights on and weight gain in women linked in new study

Barbs' Wire - Sleeping with lights on and weight gain in women linked in new study

12 June 2019 6:29 AM
Why Hong Kong residents took to protesting extradition law

Why Hong Kong residents took to protesting extradition law

11 June 2019 8:37 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Mali massacre victims included 24 children - PM
Mali massacre victims included 24 children - PM

Attackers believed to belong to the Fulani ethnic group raided the rival Dogon village of Sobane Da, in central Mali, between Sunday and Monday.
Sea Point pupil back in court over robbery at his school
Sea Point pupil back in court over robbery at his school

The 15-year-old allegedly assaulted a teacher and got away with 50 cellphones last week.
D-day for wife killer Rob Packham as sentencing expected
D-day for wife killer Rob Packham as sentencing expected

The Constantia businessman is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday after he was found guilty last month of murdering his wife.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us