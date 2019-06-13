The Kieno Kammies Show

Barbs' Wire - Racism is not a crime," says #VickyMomberg during TV interview


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. #VickiMomberg trending after an interview on Newzroom Afrika with JJ Tabane on Wednesday evening. The City of Shreveport in Louisiana has repealed 12y/o law banning saggy pants after police shot a black man in Feb who ran while being stopped for wearing saggy pants. A South African man Hand-builds Replica of 1967 Ford Mustang Entirely Out Of Wire.

Department of Education's Proposal to have no-repeat policy at foundation phase at schools

Department of Education's Proposal to have no-repeat policy at foundation phase at schools

13 June 2019 7:04 AM
Talking Tech - The Flying V Aircraft will hopefully change aviation

Talking Tech - The Flying V Aircraft will hopefully change aviation

13 June 2019 6:52 AM
Are airline companies responsible for the safety of your belongings?

Are airline companies responsible for the safety of your belongings?

12 June 2019 8:42 AM
Business Insights with Mike Abel - The Takealot Story

Business Insights with Mike Abel - The Takealot Story

12 June 2019 8:38 AM
Mark Lifman vs SARS

Mark Lifman vs SARS

12 June 2019 8:24 AM
SAHRC reports back on visit to Mamelodi Hospital

SAHRC reports back on visit to Mamelodi Hospital

12 June 2019 7:46 AM
Former ministers resign as MPs - why?

Former ministers resign as MPs - why?

12 June 2019 7:25 AM
Immigration scams duping South Africans out of thousands of rands

Immigration scams duping South Africans out of thousands of rands

12 June 2019 7:07 AM
The World of Advertising - A new mad ad from Lacoste

The World of Advertising - A new mad ad from Lacoste

12 June 2019 6:54 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Mkhwebane clarifies decision on Gupta-Waterkloof probe after Madonsela interview
Mkhwebane clarifies decision on Gupta-Waterkloof probe after Madonsela interview

In the latest development, Mkhwebane has defended her decision not to release a report from Madonsela's investigation into the Gupta jet landing at Waterkloof Airbase.

Nxasana prevented from implicating Jiba, others at state capture inquiry
Nxasana prevented from implicating Jiba, others at state capture inquiry

Nxasana’s evidence before the commission was only processed hours prior to his appearance, failing to provide people who are mentioned in his testimony due notice as prescribed in the commission’s rules.
Rob Packham’s actions ‘cowardly, deceitful and self-centred’ - Judge
Rob Packham’s actions ‘cowardly, deceitful and self-centred’ - Judge

Besides the 20-year jail term for killing Gill Packham, he’s been handed four years for defeating or obstructing the administration of justice. Two of those four years will run concurrently with the 20 year sentence. This means Packham has effectively been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us