Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. #VickiMomberg trending after an interview on Newzroom Afrika with JJ Tabane on Wednesday evening. The City of Shreveport in Louisiana has repealed 12y/o law banning saggy pants after police shot a black man in Feb who ran while being stopped for wearing saggy pants. A South African man Hand-builds Replica of 1967 Ford Mustang Entirely Out Of Wire.
Barbs' Wire - Racism is not a crime," says #VickyMomberg during TV interview
|
Department of Education's Proposal to have no-repeat policy at foundation phase at schools
|
13 June 2019 7:04 AM
|
Talking Tech - The Flying V Aircraft will hopefully change aviation
|
13 June 2019 6:52 AM
|
Are airline companies responsible for the safety of your belongings?
|
12 June 2019 8:42 AM
|
12 June 2019 8:38 AM
|
12 June 2019 8:24 AM
|
12 June 2019 7:46 AM
|
12 June 2019 7:25 AM
|
Immigration scams duping South Africans out of thousands of rands
|
12 June 2019 7:07 AM
|
12 June 2019 6:54 AM