Barbs' Wire - Racism is not a crime," says #VickyMomberg during TV interview

13 June 2019 6:30 AM

Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. #VickiMomberg trending after an interview on Newzroom Afrika with JJ Tabane on Wednesday evening. The City of Shreveport in Louisiana has repealed 12y/o law banning saggy pants after police shot a black man in Feb who ran while being stopped for wearing saggy pants. A South African man Hand-builds Replica of 1967 Ford Mustang Entirely Out Of Wire.