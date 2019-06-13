John Maytham talks to South African-born Malcolm Brown who will be part of a radical re-design of long-haul aircraft that will cut carbon emissions by up to 20%. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands have teamed up to create the "Flying V" for Airbus where passengers sit in the wings.
Talking Tech - The Flying V Aircraft will hopefully change aviation
