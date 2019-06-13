Department of Education's proposal to have no-repeat policy at foundation phase

John Maytham talks to creative parenting consultant Nikki Bush about a proposal by the Department of Basic Education to introduce a "no repeat" policy at the foundation phase of schooling, where learners from grades 1 to 3 will be advanced to the next class and not held back, even if they have not acquired the skills to move on.
