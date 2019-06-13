SJC calls on police top brass to address escalating Cape Flats violence

The Social Justice Coalition's General Secretary, Axolile Notylwala, talks to John Maytham about a sit-in at the Western Cape SAPS headquarters in response to escalating violence and diminishing police resources on the Cape Flats.
