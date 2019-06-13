The Kieno Kammies Show

SJC calls on police top brass to address escalating Cape Flats violence


The Social Justice Coalition's General Secretary, Axolile Notylwala, talks to John Maytham about a sit-in at the Western Cape SAPS headquarters in response to escalating violence and diminishing police resources on the Cape Flats.

Paddy Upton - The Barefoot Coach

13 June 2019 8:25 AM
False Bay is not a safe haven for animals

13 June 2019 8:21 AM
The World View - Global Peace

13 June 2019 7:54 AM
Pollen survey

13 June 2019 7:44 AM
Former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana testify at the Zondo Commission

13 June 2019 7:40 AM
Department of Education's proposal to have no-repeat policy at foundation phase

13 June 2019 7:04 AM
Talking Tech - The Flying V Aircraft will hopefully change aviation

13 June 2019 6:52 AM
Barbs' Wire - Racism is not a crime," says #VickyMomberg during TV interview

13 June 2019 6:30 AM
Are airline companies responsible for the safety of your belongings?

12 June 2019 8:42 AM
EWN Headlines
‘We need to restore dignity’: EFF to attend Catzavelos racist video case
‘We need to restore dignity’: EFF to attend Catzavelos racist video case

The case relates to Catzavelos comments in a video, while at a beach in Greece, where he called black people the k-word.
Committee probing Magashule over ATM formation gets 60-day deadline
Committee probing Magashule over ATM formation gets 60-day deadline

The ANC had announced that it has finalised the terms of reference despite African Transformation Movement's Buyisile Ngqulwana who made the startling allegations against Magashule had since withdrawn his claims.
Phalatse vows to shutdown preschools operating illegally in JHB
Phalatse vows to shutdown preschools operating illegally in JHB

MMC Mpho Phalatse's department shut down a crèche that was operating without permits in Westdene after two toddlers died after ingesting rat poison.
