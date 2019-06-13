The Kieno Kammies Show

Pollen survey


Professor Jonny Peter, head of UCT’s Lung Institute talks to John Maytham about the importance of pollen monitoring in SA where roughly 30% of the population suffers from AR (Allergic Rhinitis). They are embarking on a fund raising campaign to improve crucial pollen monitoring around the country.

Paddy Upton - The Barefoot Coach

Paddy Upton - The Barefoot Coach

13 June 2019 8:25 AM
False Bay is not a safe haven for animals

False Bay is not a safe haven for animals

13 June 2019 8:21 AM
The World View - Global Peace

The World View - Global Peace

13 June 2019 7:54 AM
Former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana testify at the Zondo Commission

Former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana testify at the Zondo Commission

13 June 2019 7:40 AM
SJC calls on police top brass to address escalating Cape Flats violence

SJC calls on police top brass to address escalating Cape Flats violence

13 June 2019 7:20 AM
Department of Education's proposal to have no-repeat policy at foundation phase

Department of Education's proposal to have no-repeat policy at foundation phase

13 June 2019 7:04 AM
Talking Tech - The Flying V Aircraft will hopefully change aviation

Talking Tech - The Flying V Aircraft will hopefully change aviation

13 June 2019 6:52 AM
Barbs' Wire - Racism is not a crime," says #VickyMomberg during TV interview

Barbs' Wire - Racism is not a crime," says #VickyMomberg during TV interview

13 June 2019 6:30 AM
Are airline companies responsible for the safety of your belongings?

Are airline companies responsible for the safety of your belongings?

12 June 2019 8:42 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Second Ebola patient dies in Uganda - health ministry official
Second Ebola patient dies in Uganda - health ministry official

The woman was the grandmother of a five-year-old boy who died on Tuesday evening after crossing into Uganda with his family from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Speaker Modise praised for defusing confrontation between EFF, ANC
Speaker Modise praised for defusing confrontation between EFF, ANC

MPs came close to blows during a training session in the Old Assembly Chamber, with EFF and ANC members squaring off against each other after insults were thrown.
‘We need to restore dignity’: EFF to attend Catzavelos racist video case
‘We need to restore dignity’: EFF to attend Catzavelos racist video case

The case relates to Catzavelos comments in a video, while at a beach in Greece, where he called black people the k-word.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us