John Maytham chats to Prof Eric Atmore, Director of the Early Childhood Development Centre about the proposed policy by the Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Motshekga is considering implementing a "no repeat" policy for foundation phase learners in South Africa.
No repeat policy for Foundation Phase learners, is it a good idea or not?
