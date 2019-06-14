The Kieno Kammies Show

Dropula Smart Water Meter study: How underground leak was detected at school


John Maytham talks to Philip Burhmann, School Operations Manager at Bridgiot, about how the Dropula Smart Water Meter system detected a costly and wasteful leak at Rhenish Girls High School.

Americans, Mongrels & Funky Junkies - The Life of Jo Menell

14 June 2019 8:40 AM
Leave Reserve Bank alone, focus on structural reform, says Lesetja Kganyago

14 June 2019 8:26 AM
The World View - Two oil tankers attacked

14 June 2019 7:55 AM
Which wild animals are sending us to the emergency room?

14 June 2019 7:38 AM
Dog stealing gang operating in broad daylight

14 June 2019 7:33 AM
Corruption Watch Report on "Dirty Cops"

14 June 2019 7:20 AM
No repeat policy for Foundation Phase learners, is it a good idea or not?

14 June 2019 6:54 AM
Foraging for Mushrooms made easier with field guide for South Africa

14 June 2019 6:37 AM
Barbs Wire - Twitter had a 'whale' of a time with Trump's typo

14 June 2019 6:29 AM
EWN Headlines
Kempton Park residents without power for almost a week
Kempton Park residents without power for almost a week

It was understood the outage was caused by an explosion at the Glen Marais substation due to cable theft.
EFF applauds Greek govt for serving Adam Catzavalos with summoms
EFF applauds Greek govt for serving Adam Catzavalos with summoms

Adam Catzavalos was back in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday where his lawyers were granted more time to get clarity on the jurisdiction of South African laws.
Crime prevention in schools requires multifaceted intervention - Education Dept
Crime prevention in schools requires multifaceted intervention - Education Dept

The department said crime prevention and the teaching of positive values and morals require a joint effort from parents and communities.
