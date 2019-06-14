John Maytham talks to Philip Burhmann, School Operations Manager at Bridgiot, about how the Dropula Smart Water Meter system detected a costly and wasteful leak at Rhenish Girls High School.
Dropula Smart Water Meter study: How underground leak was detected at school
14 June 2019 8:40 AM
