Which wild animals are sending us to the emergency room?

John Maytham speaks to Rene Grobler, Netcare's National Quality and Systems Manager for Trauma and Emergency, about which wild animals are responsible for sending the most people to emergency rooms. This is based on Medibank data for patients attended to at the 45 emergency departments at Netcare hospitals around the country.
