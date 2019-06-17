The Kieno Kammies Show

Take time to read to your children this holiday


Guest: Dr Sindiwe Magona Author at Skin Im in

Community Safety MEC on saving our youth from spiral of violence

18 June 2019 7:23 AM
R-Labs giving hope to 50 young entrepreneurs

18 June 2019 7:19 AM
UWC Physics student flying SA flag high at CERN

18 June 2019 6:54 AM
Crowdfunding appeal for "Sam The Hedgehog" film to highlight autism in kids

18 June 2019 6:39 AM
Barbs Wire - Indian Houdini drowns after 'magic' act goes wrong

18 June 2019 6:33 AM
Social media can be a breeding ground for counterfeit sales!

17 June 2019 8:45 AM
Looking forward to the African Cup of Nations

17 June 2019 7:59 AM
Americans, Mongrels & Funky Junkies - The Life of Jo Menell

14 June 2019 8:40 AM
Leave Reserve Bank alone, focus on structural reform, says Lesetja Kganyago

14 June 2019 8:26 AM
EWN Headlines
Motlanthe urges young people to pursue studies in digital technology
Motlanthe urges young people to pursue studies in digital technology

Kgalema Motlanthe said those with digital technology skills would have an added advantage in the highly competitive job market under the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Prisons under siege as Zimbabwe's economic woes persist
Prisons under siege as Zimbabwe's economic woes persist

Convicts and wardens alike bemoan packed cells where running water is erratic and shortages of food, clothes and bedding prevail.
Mexican cartel leader sentenced to 55 years for kidnapping
Mexican cartel leader sentenced to 55 years for kidnapping

Until his arrest by federal police in 2015, Gomez directed the Knights Templar cartel which smuggled drugs to the United States and iron ore to China from its base in the western state of Michoacan.
