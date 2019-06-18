Crowdfunding appeal for "Sam The Hedgehog" film to highlight autism in kids

Kieno talks to Julia Smuts Louw of Sparks Flew. She is seeking funding for a short movie called Sam the Hedgehog, aimed at showing both adults and kids there is absolutely nothing wrong with having Autism Spectrum Disorder.
