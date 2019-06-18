UWC Physics student flying SA flag high at CERN

18 June 2019 6:54 AM

Kieno speaks to UWC Physics student, Kenzo Abrahams about his achievements while being placed at CERN (the European Centre for Nuclear Research in Switzerland). He played a crucial role in setting up a large array of detectors called Miniball, which helps to determine why there is more matter than antimatter in the universe - shedding light on one of the most important issues in modern physics.