Kieno speaks to UWC Physics student, Kenzo Abrahams about his achievements while being placed at CERN (the European Centre for Nuclear Research in Switzerland). He played a crucial role in setting up a large array of detectors called Miniball, which helps to determine why there is more matter than antimatter in the universe - shedding light on one of the most important issues in modern physics.
UWC Physics student flying SA flag high at CERN
