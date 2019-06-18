R-Labs giving hope to 50 young entrepreneurs

Marlon Parker, the creative force behind R-Labs, talks to Kieno about an entrepreneurship program he is kick-starting with Nedbank, to support and nurture 50 youth-driven start-ups.
