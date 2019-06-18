Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz talks to Kieno about how he and his department are trying to minimise the impact of violence on today's youth, who are exposed to gangs, rampant substance abuse and domestic violence.
Community Safety MEC on saving our youth from spiral of violence
|
18 June 2019 7:57 AM
|
Cape Town's Danny Jones on being on set with Miley Cyrus for Black Mirror
|
18 June 2019 7:43 AM
|
18 June 2019 7:39 AM
|
18 June 2019 7:19 AM
|
18 June 2019 6:54 AM
|
Crowdfunding appeal for "Sam The Hedgehog" film to highlight autism in kids
|
18 June 2019 6:39 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Indian Houdini drowns after 'magic' act goes wrong
|
18 June 2019 6:33 AM
|
Social media can be a breeding ground for counterfeit sales!
|
17 June 2019 8:45 AM
|
17 June 2019 7:59 AM