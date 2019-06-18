The Kieno Kammies Show

Community Safety MEC on saving our youth from spiral of violence


Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz talks to Kieno about how he and his department are trying to minimise the impact of violence on today's youth, who are exposed to gangs, rampant substance abuse and domestic violence.

The World View - The death of Mohammed Morsi

18 June 2019 7:57 AM
Cape Town's Danny Jones on being on set with Miley Cyrus for Black Mirror

18 June 2019 7:43 AM
Groundbreaking case against BP gathers momentum

18 June 2019 7:39 AM
R-Labs giving hope to 50 young entrepreneurs

18 June 2019 7:19 AM
UWC Physics student flying SA flag high at CERN

18 June 2019 6:54 AM
Crowdfunding appeal for "Sam The Hedgehog" film to highlight autism in kids

18 June 2019 6:39 AM
Barbs Wire - Indian Houdini drowns after 'magic' act goes wrong

18 June 2019 6:33 AM
Social media can be a breeding ground for counterfeit sales!

17 June 2019 8:45 AM
Looking forward to the African Cup of Nations

17 June 2019 7:59 AM
EWN Headlines
Dobsonville residents 'living in fear' after another murder
Dobsonville residents 'living in fear' after another murder

The community held a march on Monday after the murder of a 23-year-old man last Thursday with his body dumped in an open veld.

KZN Education Dept calls for police deployment at schools
KZN Education Dept calls for police deployment at schools

This came after a teacher was killed at Masuku Primary School in southern Durban last week.
Team deployed to investigate SANDF, Mozambique police shootout
Team deployed to investigate SANDF, Mozambique police shootout

SANDF spokesperson brigadier general Mafi Mgobozi says members of the South African military were on a routine patrol as part of borderline protection when the shooting happened.
