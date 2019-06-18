Kieno speaks to attorney Gideon "Kallie" Erasmus who took on international petroleum giant BP, and won. He is representing environmental group Uzani Environmental Advocacy as the sentencing process starts after BP was found guilty on eight counts of building petrol stations without first obtaining the necessary environmental clearances.
Groundbreaking case against BP gathers momentum
|
18 June 2019 7:57 AM
|
Cape Town's Danny Jones on being on set with Miley Cyrus for Black Mirror
|
18 June 2019 7:43 AM
|
Community Safety MEC on saving our youth from spiral of violence
|
18 June 2019 7:23 AM
|
18 June 2019 7:19 AM
|
18 June 2019 6:54 AM
|
Crowdfunding appeal for "Sam The Hedgehog" film to highlight autism in kids
|
18 June 2019 6:39 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Indian Houdini drowns after 'magic' act goes wrong
|
18 June 2019 6:33 AM
|
Social media can be a breeding ground for counterfeit sales!
|
17 June 2019 8:45 AM
|
17 June 2019 7:59 AM