More unions call for head of SAA interim CEO

Kieno talks to Chris Shabangu of the SA Cabin Crew Association about their planned strike action and unhappiness at the appointment of "inexperienced" Zuks Ramasia as interim CEO after the resignation of Vuyani Jarana.
