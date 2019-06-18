The Kieno Kammies Show

Tsogo Sun Hotels - 50 years on and still going strong


Tsogo Sun's COO Ravi Nadasen talks to Kieno about their 50 year anniversary and what the future holds for the global group that now boasts 110 hotels.

The Emerging Economies focus on China

18 June 2019 8:30 AM
More unions call for head of SAA interim CEO

18 June 2019 8:20 AM
The World View - The death of Mohammed Morsi

18 June 2019 7:57 AM
Cape Town's Danny Jones on being on set with Miley Cyrus for Black Mirror

18 June 2019 7:43 AM
Groundbreaking case against BP gathers momentum

18 June 2019 7:39 AM
Community Safety MEC on saving our youth from spiral of violence

18 June 2019 7:23 AM
R-Labs giving hope to 50 young entrepreneurs

18 June 2019 7:19 AM
UWC Physics student flying SA flag high at CERN

18 June 2019 6:54 AM
Crowdfunding appeal for "Sam The Hedgehog" film to highlight autism in kids

18 June 2019 6:39 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
CapeTalk Music Survey
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Absa Insights 2019
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
EWN Headlines
Alex residents finalising plans for another shutdown
Earlier this month, the red ants destroyed 80 structures that were apparently illegally erected along the Jukskei River leaving many homeless.

CWU: SABC board not doing enough to avert job losses
The union has called for an urgent meeting between management and the government to discuss a cash injection, even if it came with conditions.
Long weekend accidents claim 42 lives in Limpopo
In one incident, 24 died when a minibus collided with a bus along R81 in Maphalle in the Mopani region.
