The Kieno Kammies Show

How big business can help create opportunities for entrepreneurs


Pick n Pay's group Commercial Director, Paula Disberry, talks to Kieno about the role of big business in nurturing start-ups and entrepreneurs in our struggling economy and high unemployment rate.

W Cape Human Settlements MEC to lend a hand at Belhar housing development

W Cape Human Settlements MEC to lend a hand at Belhar housing development

19 June 2019 7:30 AM
The World of Advertising: Woolworths wins two prestigious international awards

The World of Advertising: Woolworths wins two prestigious international awards

19 June 2019 6:50 AM
Help needed for young ICT entrepreneur to finish studies

Help needed for young ICT entrepreneur to finish studies

19 June 2019 6:41 AM
Barbs' Wire - DA MP Phumzile Van Damme punches man, lays racism complaint

Barbs' Wire - DA MP Phumzile Van Damme punches man, lays racism complaint

19 June 2019 6:29 AM
Tsogo Sun Hotels - 50 years on and still going strong

Tsogo Sun Hotels - 50 years on and still going strong

18 June 2019 8:45 AM
The Emerging Economies focus on China

The Emerging Economies focus on China

18 June 2019 8:30 AM
More unions call for head of SAA interim CEO

More unions call for head of SAA interim CEO

18 June 2019 8:20 AM
The World View - The death of Mohammed Morsi

The World View - The death of Mohammed Morsi

18 June 2019 7:57 AM
Cape Town's Danny Jones on being on set with Miley Cyrus for Black Mirror

Cape Town's Danny Jones on being on set with Miley Cyrus for Black Mirror

18 June 2019 7:43 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Mkhwebane ready to take Pillay and Van Loggerenberg head-on
Mkhwebane ready to take Pillay and Van Loggerenberg head-on

Busisiwe Mkhwebane missed a deadline to apologise to the pair on Tuesday for comments she made on the so-called rogue unit.
Phumeza Nhantsi says wasn’t aware Treasury blocked SAA funding from FDC
Phumeza Nhantsi says wasn’t aware Treasury blocked SAA funding from FDC

The corporation was SAA's choice to source funding but was shut down by Treasury because it did not have the mandate to provide the airline with funding.

Promised $9 million online, US teen killed 'best friend': police
Promised $9 million online, US teen killed 'best friend': police

According to investigators, 18-year-old Denali Brehmer was recruited to kill her friend by a man a few years her elder, 21-year-old Darin Schilmiller of Indiana.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us