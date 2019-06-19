W Cape Human Settlements MEC to lend a hand at Belhar housing development

The Belhar CBD housing project was launched in 2017 and upon completion in 2022 this second phase initiative will see 4000 mixed-use, mixed-income and mixed-tenure housing opportunities. Today will see recently-appointed Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers adding some finishing touches by doing some painting.
