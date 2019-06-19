Local maths education entrepreneurs at EdTechXEurope convention

Kieno talks to founders of Paper Video, Chris Mills and Paul Maree about the EdTechXEurope convention which kicked off this week. They are proudly presenting as 1 of the 28 Edtech finalists that were selected from around the globe with them having been 1 of 2 South African startups to make the final.
