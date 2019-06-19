The Kieno Kammies Show

Can SA wine exports benefit from USA-China trade war?


China's wine market has grown 450% over the past 10 years, yet wine exports from the USA to China have dropped by 25% in 2018. So does this mean good news for the local wine export market? To find out Kieno speaks to Michael Mokhoro, stakeholder manager for Vinpro and for SALBA (South African Liquor Brand Owners Association).

Trend spotting with Mind of a Fox

19 June 2019 8:43 AM
The World View - World Cup Corruption

19 June 2019 7:54 AM
Medical glue will see the end of staples and stitches

19 June 2019 7:35 AM
Local maths education entrepreneurs at EdTechXEurope convention

19 June 2019 7:33 AM
W Cape Human Settlements MEC to lend a hand at Belhar housing development

19 June 2019 7:30 AM
How big business can help create opportunities for entrepreneurs

19 June 2019 7:06 AM
The World of Advertising: Woolworths wins two prestigious international awards

19 June 2019 6:50 AM
Help needed for young ICT entrepreneur to finish studies

19 June 2019 6:41 AM
Barbs' Wire - DA MP Phumzile Van Damme punches man, lays racism complaint

19 June 2019 6:29 AM
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa to announce further plans to aid struggling Eskom
Ramaphosa to announce further plans to aid struggling Eskom

Cyril Ramaphosa met with Eskom’s board in Cape Town to discuss actions to be taken to stabilise the energy utility in the wake of its financial and operational woes.
Manuel’s lawyer confident EFF’s application will fail
Manuel’s lawyer confident EFF’s application will fail

Two months ago, the party accused Manuel of corruption and nepotism in a statement against his involvement in the appointment of the new Sars commissioner.

Joburg residents urged to stock up water before Monday
Joburg residents urged to stock up water before Monday

Rand Water, which supplies municipalities across Gauteng, was planning to shut down its main pipeline next week to install a valve.
