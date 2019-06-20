The Kieno Kammies Show

Single mum turns to Twitter for prepaid power and gets an unexpected kindness


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. A dramatic photo of sled dogs walking through water that used to be ice has gone viral, showing the reality of Greenland's melting ice sheet. An ordinary' construction worker who went viral with his Instagram influence account turns out not to be not quite what he seems.

Talking Tech - Webafrica offers Fixed LTE on Telkom Network

Talking Tech - Webafrica offers Fixed LTE on Telkom Network

20 June 2019 6:51 AM
Station deck makeover sees colourful murals added

Station deck makeover sees colourful murals added

20 June 2019 6:41 AM
Trend spotting with Mind of a Fox

Trend spotting with Mind of a Fox

19 June 2019 8:43 AM
Can SA wine exports benefit from USA-China trade war?

Can SA wine exports benefit from USA-China trade war?

19 June 2019 8:18 AM
The World View - World Cup Corruption

The World View - World Cup Corruption

19 June 2019 7:54 AM
Medical glue will see the end of staples and stitches

Medical glue will see the end of staples and stitches

19 June 2019 7:35 AM
Local maths education entrepreneurs at EdTechXEurope convention

Local maths education entrepreneurs at EdTechXEurope convention

19 June 2019 7:33 AM
W Cape Human Settlements MEC to lend a hand at Belhar housing development

W Cape Human Settlements MEC to lend a hand at Belhar housing development

19 June 2019 7:30 AM
How big business can help create opportunities for entrepreneurs

How big business can help create opportunities for entrepreneurs

19 June 2019 7:06 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Pretoria's homeless people plead for protection after 5 killed
Pretoria's homeless people plead for protection after 5 killed

The fifth body of a homeless man was found on Wednesday at a bus stop, just meters away from the Unisa main campus.

Pompeo ups pressure on Russia over four MH17 accused
Pompeo ups pressure on Russia over four MH17 accused

The trial of the four men with military and intelligence links will start in the Netherlands in March next year.
Syrian refugee in US arrested for plotting church attack
Syrian refugee in US arrested for plotting church attack

The suspect allegedly passed on documents about the construction and the use of explosives to a man he believed to be an IS group sympathizer, though he turned out to be an FBI employee.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us