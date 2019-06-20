The Kieno Kammies Show

Station deck makeover sees colourful murals added


Felicity Purchase, the Mayoral Committee member for Transport and Urban Development talks to Kieno about how they decided on the colourful murals now adorning parts of the refurbished station deck taxi rank.

The Emerging Economies Focus on Russia

The Emerging Economies Focus on Russia

20 June 2019 8:52 AM
SA drinking culture and drinking and driving

SA drinking culture and drinking and driving

20 June 2019 8:19 AM
Quinton Adams, the founder of The Shackbuilder

Quinton Adams, the founder of The Shackbuilder

20 June 2019 8:10 AM
The World View - The MH17 murderers

The World View - The MH17 murderers

20 June 2019 7:51 AM
City of Cape Town's holiday plan for youth and how to address noise bylaw

City of Cape Town's holiday plan for youth and how to address noise bylaw

20 June 2019 7:47 AM
SONA Preview, what to expect from President Cyril Ramaphosa

SONA Preview, what to expect from President Cyril Ramaphosa

20 June 2019 7:25 AM
New policy to restrict consumptive use of species of wild flora

New policy to restrict consumptive use of species of wild flora

20 June 2019 7:16 AM
Talking Tech - Webafrica offers Fixed LTE on Telkom Network

Talking Tech - Webafrica offers Fixed LTE on Telkom Network

20 June 2019 6:51 AM
Single mum turns to Twitter for prepaid power and gets an unexpected kindness

Single mum turns to Twitter for prepaid power and gets an unexpected kindness

20 June 2019 6:34 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Report: Zuma loses court bid, has to pay R16m on litigation
Report: Zuma loses court bid, has to pay R16m on litigation

The 'Business Day' was reporting that the court last week dismissed Jacob Zuma's plea for leave to appeal against a finding that he can't use state funds to pay for his defence costs.
Economy, jobs, SOEs to feature as key points in Ramaphosa’s Sona
Economy, jobs, SOEs to feature as key points in Ramaphosa’s Sona

Thursday's Sona followed the May general elections where the governing ANC received a reduced majority of 57.5% and the installation of the sixth administration.
Alex Shutdown Movement opens case against Herman Mashaba
Alex Shutdown Movement opens case against Herman Mashaba

The movement's Sandile Mavundla says they want Mashaba and the City of Joburg to be challenged in court.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us