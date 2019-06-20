New policy to restrict consumptive use of species of wild flora

Kieno speaks to Anton Bredell, MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, about the new policy which will allow for control harvesting of wild flora in Capenature managed protected areas.
