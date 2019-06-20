Kieno talks to economist Dr. Iraj Abedian and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about what to expect from President Cyril Ramaphosa as he prepars to deliver his third State of the Nation Address.
SONA Preview, what to expect from President Cyril Ramaphosa
