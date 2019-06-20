SA drinking culture and drinking and driving

Kieno speaking to Prof Leslie London, from the UCT School of Public Health and Family Medicine, about the drinking and driving culture we have in South Africa. In June so far, 238 people have been arrested at roadblocks in and around the City of Cape Town.
