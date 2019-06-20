The Kieno Kammies Show

SA drinking culture and drinking and driving


Kieno speaking to Prof Leslie London, from the UCT School of Public Health and Family Medicine, about the drinking and driving culture we have in South Africa. In June so far, 238 people have been arrested at roadblocks in and around the City of Cape Town.

The Emerging Economies Focus on Russia

The Emerging Economies Focus on Russia

20 June 2019 8:52 AM
Quinton Adams, the founder of The Shackbuilder

Quinton Adams, the founder of The Shackbuilder

20 June 2019 8:10 AM
The World View - The MH17 murderers

The World View - The MH17 murderers

20 June 2019 7:51 AM
City of Cape Town's holiday plan for youth and how to address noise bylaw

City of Cape Town's holiday plan for youth and how to address noise bylaw

20 June 2019 7:47 AM
SONA Preview, what to expect from President Cyril Ramaphosa

SONA Preview, what to expect from President Cyril Ramaphosa

20 June 2019 7:25 AM
New policy to restrict consumptive use of species of wild flora

New policy to restrict consumptive use of species of wild flora

20 June 2019 7:16 AM
Talking Tech - Webafrica offers Fixed LTE on Telkom Network

Talking Tech - Webafrica offers Fixed LTE on Telkom Network

20 June 2019 6:51 AM
Station deck makeover sees colourful murals added

Station deck makeover sees colourful murals added

20 June 2019 6:41 AM
Single mum turns to Twitter for prepaid power and gets an unexpected kindness

Single mum turns to Twitter for prepaid power and gets an unexpected kindness

20 June 2019 6:34 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Alex Shutdown Movement opens case against Herman Mashaba
Alex Shutdown Movement opens case against Herman Mashaba

The movement's Sandile Mavundla says they want Mashaba and the City of Joburg to be challenged in court.
SA school violence: What’s being done?
SA school violence: What’s being done?

Over the past few weeks, learners have been victims and perpetrators of violent crime on school grounds with some incidents fatal.
ANC slams Steve Hofmeyr's death threats to Zinzi Mandela, Phumzile van Damme
ANC slams Steve Hofmeyr's death threats to Zinzi Mandela, Phumzile van Damme

The governing party would on Thursday morning open a case against Steve Hofmeyr after he threatened the two with death if they tried to take his land.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us