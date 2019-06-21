Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. For the first time ever, the praise singer who ushered President Ramaphosa into the National Assembly was of the Khoi people and Twitter reacted An entire New York subway car spontaneously started singing Backstreet Boys together on Sunday..and it's been viewed over 2 million times
Barbs Wire - Tory MP Mark Field 'manhandles' female climate change protester
|
21 June 2019 7:40 AM
|
21 June 2019 7:25 AM
|
Free yoga sessions offered by the Consulate General of India in Cape Town
|
21 June 2019 6:52 AM
|
21 June 2019 6:35 AM
|
20 June 2019 8:52 AM
|
20 June 2019 8:19 AM
|
20 June 2019 8:10 AM
|
20 June 2019 7:51 AM
|
City of Cape Town's holiday plan for youth and how to address noise bylaw
|
20 June 2019 7:47 AM