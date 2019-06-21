The Kieno Kammies Show

Barbs Wire - Tory MP Mark Field 'manhandles' female climate change protester


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. For the first time ever, the praise singer who ushered President Ramaphosa into the National Assembly was of the Khoi people and Twitter reacted An entire New York subway car spontaneously started singing Backstreet Boys together on Sunday..and it's been viewed over 2 million times

What else needs to be done to get China to buy SA wines?

What else needs to be done to get China to buy SA wines?

21 June 2019 7:40 AM
SONA Reaction: Political and Economic

SONA Reaction: Political and Economic

21 June 2019 7:25 AM
Free yoga sessions offered by the Consulate General of India in Cape Town

Free yoga sessions offered by the Consulate General of India in Cape Town

21 June 2019 6:52 AM
Mamre leads race for clean energy

Mamre leads race for clean energy

21 June 2019 6:35 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on Russia

The Emerging Economies Focus on Russia

20 June 2019 8:52 AM
SA drinking culture and drinking and driving

SA drinking culture and drinking and driving

20 June 2019 8:19 AM
Quinton Adams, the founder of The Shackbuilder

Quinton Adams, the founder of The Shackbuilder

20 June 2019 8:10 AM
The World View - The MH17 murderers

The World View - The MH17 murderers

20 June 2019 7:51 AM
City of Cape Town's holiday plan for youth and how to address noise bylaw

City of Cape Town's holiday plan for youth and how to address noise bylaw

20 June 2019 7:47 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
'This is no time to dream' - Politicians react to Ramaphosa's Sona
'This is no time to dream' - Politicians react to Ramaphosa's Sona

Politicians react to President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address where he outlined seven priorities for the new administration.
City of Tshwane reviving projects to safeguard homeless people
City of Tshwane reviving projects to safeguard homeless people

The plight of homeless people was in the spotlight after a recent spate of killings targeting those living on the streets.
Erdogan supporters mobilise to take back Istanbul
Erdogan supporters mobilise to take back Istanbul

According to columnist Abdulkadir Selvi, close to the government, more than 400,000 AKP supporters did not come to the polls in March.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us